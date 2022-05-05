Ludhiana police crackdown on drug smugglers; eight arrested
Cracking the whip on drug peddling a day before chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s scheduled visit to the city, police arrested eight people in separate cases and confiscated 1.5kg opium, 5gm heroin, 20kg poppy husk, and 95,100 banned tablets from them on Tuesday.
In the first case, the police arrested Charanjit Singh alias Babbu of Model House, a businessman, who sells handbags in Gur Mandi, with 1.5kg opium.
Sub-inspector (SI) Neeraj Chaudhary, Dugri station house officer (SHO), said, “Acting on a tip off, we installed a checkpoint at Sidhwan Canal Bridge on Pakhowal Road. The accused was stopped for checking at around 11.30pm, and opium was recovered from him.”
“The accused suffers from drug addiction, and had taken to peddling narcotics to fund his habit. The accused was produced before court and sent to two-day police remand,” the SHO said.
3 held with 5,100 intoxicant pills, 5g heroin
The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-2) arrested two bike-borne men with 51,000 intoxicant pills in Salem Tabri.
The arrested accused are Raman Kumar, 39, of New Ashok Nagar, Salem Tabri; and Babu Kumar, 36, of Raju Colony on Tibba Road. Babu was staying in a rented accommodation in Sarup Nagar of Salem Tabri. Their bike was impounded.
CIA-2 in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said Raman, a chemist, ran his own medical store, while Babbu delivered electronic items such as fridge, and air-conditioners.
The team also arrested one Rohit Sandhu, 56, of Lohara village, at Gulati Chowk in Model Town with 5g heroin. The accused was employed as a security guard.
Brothers arrested with 90K pills
Two brothers, Rajan Sharma and Rahul Sharma of Amritsar, were arrested with 90,000 intoxicant tablets near the Dayalpur Bypass flyover.
Inspector Surjit Singh, Samrala police station SHO, said, “Acting on a tip off, we arrested the accused, while they were supplying the habit-forming pills to their customers. We are hoping to get important information from the accused.”
20kg poppy husk seized from truck driver
The police seized 20kg poppy husk from a truck that had been stopped for routine checking in Khanna. The Payal police arrested the truck driver, Harpreet Singh of Chakohi village, Khanna.
In all five cases, an FIR was registered under different sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
-
LeT terrorist on death row to plead his own case in Calcutta high court
A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, who is on death row, was allowed by the Calcutta high court on Tuesday to plead Abdul Nayeem's own case against conviction and death sentence. The court will hear the matter on May 17. A division bench of justices Bivas Pattanayak and Joymalya Bagchi ordered that the convict should be kept in Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata during the hearing. He was earlier lodged in Tihar Jail.
-
Bar body election row: No relief for Punjab AG’s son
Chandigarh: Punjab advocate general's son Suvir Sidhu on Wednesday failed to get any relief from the high court in a controversy surrounding hSidhu, the son of Punjab AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu'selection as the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). The son of Punjab AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu, Sidhu was on April 25 declared the chairman of the BCPH at a meeting attended by a section of members.
-
Chandigarh resident duped of ₹4.3 lakh on pretext of updating KYC
Police booked an unidentified person for duping a man of ₹4.34 lakh on the pretext of updating KYC. In his complaint, Manjinder Singh of Sector 32 said he received a link for updating his KYC, but upon opening it, the money was deducted over a series of transactions. 33-year-old caught with 13 gm heroin Chandigarh A 33-year-old man was arrested for possessing 13 gm gram heroin near the Sector 52/61 Light Point on Wednesday.
-
2015 sacrilege: Faridkot court grants bail to Ram Rahim in ‘bir’ theft case
Faridkot: A Faridkot court on Wednesday granted bail to jailed Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a 2015 sacrilege case wherein a “bir” (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot district. Punjab Police special investigation team, probing the 2015 sacrilege incidents, had nominated Ram Rahim as the main conspirator in the Bargari sacrilege and derogatory posters case.
-
Patiala law university declared containment zone as 60 test Covid +ve
Patiala: Sixty students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, has been found Covid positive in the last two days, prompting the district administration to declare it a containment zone. The administration has asked the university authorities to get the hostels vacated by May 10 to check the spread of infection. The university has also decided to postpone offline term-end exams for the time being.
