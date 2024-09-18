Ludhiana: Police, excise department hold meeting to curb liquor smuggling

In an effort to intensify the fight against illegal liquor smuggling Police and Excise officials held a meeting in Khanna at office of Superintendent of Police (SP, Investigation) Saurav Jindal on Tuesday. In an effort to intensify the fight against illegal liquor smuggling Police and Excise officials held a meeting in Khanna at office of Superintendent of Police (SP, Investigation) Saurav Jindal on Tuesday. (HT File)

Excise officers Amit Goyal, Ashok Kumar along with excise inspectors Satpal Singh, Vijay Kumar, Birjesh Malhotra and Major Singh were also present. The meeting aimed to address the rising concern of illicit liquor trade and discuss strategies to curb its rampant growth in the region.

During the meeting, representatives from both departments shared insights on the current state of liquor smuggling and its impact on the economy, public safety, and health. Both the departments discussed strategies regarding raids and crackdowns on illegal liquor manufacturers and distributors, noting a significant increase in smuggling activities, especially during peak festive seasons.

Goyal said that the department proposed stricter regulations and enhanced surveillance at checkpoints. The departments agreed to strengthen inter-departmental coordination through regular information sharing.

Both departments stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on the dangers of consuming illicit liquor, including potential health risks and legal consequences.