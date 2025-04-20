Ludhiana police get 10 more vehicles for better traffic mgmt

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma flagged off 10 new emergency response vehicles at the police lines to strengthen the city’s traffic management system on Saturday. During the event, Sharma outlined a set of comprehensive measures designed to ensure smoother traffic flow throughout the city, which has been divided into eight zones (earlier six zones) for more efficient operations. Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma with other senior police officials flagging off emergency response vehicles at the Police Lines in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He mentioned that 40 PCR motorcycles and 40 PCR vehicles were already in use across these zones. With the addition of the 10 new emergency response vehicles, the fleet now includes 50 vehicles and 40 motorcycles, all of which will be deployed 24x7 on Ludhiana’s busiest roads to conduct continuous traffic patrols, he said.

The police commissioner revealed that over 450 traffic officers and personnel are currently assigned to these zones, with plans to increase this number to 550 soon. To streamline operations, two station house officers (SHOs) have been appointed to oversee traffic management in various areas. He emphasised that duties and responsibilities have been decentralised, allowing traffic incharge to make on-the-spot decisions to ensure smooth traffic flow, including the ability to call for PCRs or additional staff directly from other zones, which will enhance coordination between the eight traffic zones.

Sharma stated that zone incharges will monitor traffic within their designated areas, with particular attention to eight high-traffic locations such as the railway station, bus stand, Ferozepur road, Verka Milk Plant, etc. They will maintain constant vigilance to promptly address congestion. In the first phase of this initiative, the focus will be on the city’s eight most congested roads, with plans to expand coverage to additional areas in the next phase, ensuring comprehensive traffic management throughout Ludhiana.