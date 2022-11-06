Ludhiana police initiate drive to crack down on underage driving

Ludhiana police have started a drive to crack down on underage driving and issued 215 challans against violators in the past three days.

As part of the initiative, police have decided to strictly implement provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. Under Section 199-A of the Act, if anyone below the age of 18 is caught driving, their guardian may be penalised with a maximum of three years in prison and a fine of ₹25,000.

Also, the minor will be banned from getting a driving licence till the age of 25 and the registration of their vehicle will be cancelled for a year.

Traffic police officials are also visiting schools in the city and appealing to authorities to assist them in the initiative.Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, traffic) Sameer Verma said that while officials at most schools have assured that they will not allow students to park vehicles inside the premises, they have not guaranteed that a check will be kept on students keeping their vehicles nearby.

Verma said that the school authorities should keep an active check on the mode of transport being availed by all students . He added that the school authorities are responsible for safety of students and they must counsel and stop students indulging in underage driving.

