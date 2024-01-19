Ludhiana police launch cyber crime awareness calendar

Amid rising concerns of cybercrime, district police on Friday have launched a comprehensive cyber crime awareness calendar to educate residents about the do’s and don’ts of online safety. Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Chahal releasing calendar on cyber security in Ludhiana. (HT)

The calendar was prepared by the team of ACP (cyber crime) Raj Kumar, following the directives of commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and ADCP (headquarter) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti.

The cyber crime awareness calendar serves as a visual guide, highlighting essential precautions individuals should take in the digital age. ACP Raj Kumar emphasised the importance of extending cyber safety education beyond students, citing the need to enlighten all city residents about the potential risks associated with online activities.

He said that the calendar provides insights into various aspects of cyber safety. It covers topics such as secure online practices, recognising phishing attempts, protecting personal information, and guidelines for responsible social media usage. The initiative is part of Ludhiana police’s broader effort to ensure that the community is well-informed and equipped to navigate the digital landscape securely.

Kumar stated that while the cyber wing of the city police has been actively conducting awareness seminars for students, there is a pressing need to extend the education to the entire city population. He emphasised the significance of the calendar as a handy reference tool, offering practical tips for staying safe from cyber threats.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal applauded the efforts of ACP Raj Kumar and the entire team involved in creating the calendar. He highlighted the importance of community-wide cyber education and expressed hope that the initiative would contribute to reducing cybercrime incidents in the district.