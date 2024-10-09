Ludhiana police launch search ops to combat crime and drug trade

In an effort to curb robberies, thefts and the drug trade, the Ludhiana police conducted a special search operation (CASO) across several sensitive areas of the city on Wednesday. The operation was led by special DGP for crime against women and children (CAD) and women’s affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo. Police officials during checking at Ludhiana bus stand on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The police conducted checking at Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar inter-state bus terminal; CRPF Colony, Dugri; Suraj Nagar and Shimlapuri. Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and other senior police officials and personnel were also part of the operation. During checking the police seized four abandoned bikes from parking lot of bus stand. The parking staff told police that no one came to claim the bikes from a long time.

Gurpreet Kaur stated that the purpose of this comprehensive search operation was to strengthen public trust in the police force and raise awareness about crime prevention. “Often people complain about the lack of police presence. This operation is part of a series of actions to ensure visible law enforcement and exert pressure on criminal elements,” she said. The special DGP emphasised that the operation in key sensitive areas, including bus stands and residential locations, was designed to maximise impact and ensure safety in high-traffic zones.

Speaking regarding the upcoming festivals and panchayat elections, Deo added that the police are fully prepared to safeguard public safety. “We are committed to ensuring that the elections are conducted impartially and peacefully,” she said.

In a stern message to criminals, she warned that individuals involved in robberies, thefts and the drug trade will no longer be spared. “The police are determined to take strong action to eradicate the drug menace,” she warned.