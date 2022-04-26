Ludhiana police personnel who shed extra kilos to be rewarded
Opening the contest for overweight police personnel, the commissioner of police (CP), Kaustubh Sharma, announced to honour and reward the police personnel who will lose his extra weight quickly without harming his physical and mental health in three months.
CP announced the competition during the Monday parade and advised the police personnel to join some sports activities or do yoga. He also advised them to rectify their food habits and shun fast food and fried things.
“Some of the police personnel are overweight, following which they are facing multiple health problems. A police personnel should be fit and healthy as he or she has a responsibility. Due to odd duty hours, the police personnel merely find time for themselves,” CP Kaustubh said.
Further, the CP added that the department will hold special medical and yoga camps for the police personnel. They will also involve their family members in the physical activities.
Contrary to the advice of CP, the police personnel said due to staff crunch, they have been forced to work for 15 to 18 hours daily. In such a condition, how would they even think of joining a gym or yoga classes? Due to the odd working hours they are forced to eat what is available.
A station house officer on the condition of anonymity said the officers should also emphasise on recruitments in the department if they want the police personnel to follow a healthy lifestyle.
-
Fake degree scam: Manav Bharati University’s diploma course students stare at uncertain future
With the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the Manav Bharati University fake degree scam currently underway, scores of students are now facing an uncertain future and are running from pillar to post to procure their degrees. Another student, Aakriti Sahu, said that she had passed the exams six months ago, but is yet to receive the diploma, leaving her future uncertain.
-
115 fall sick as diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water supply in Gazipur worsens
A day after 15 people fell ill after consuming contaminated water in Gazipur village of Zirakpur, 115 more cases of diarrhoea were reported from the village. Assistant civil surgeon Dr Renu Singh, who was part of the visiting team said a camp was organised and medicines were given to the patients. Zirakpur municipal corporation, meanwhile, supplied water tankers to the village. The supply of contaminated water has been a longstanding problem in Zirakpur.
-
Commonwealth medallist among five held in Hisar bank robbery case
The Hisar STF on Monday arrested five persons, including a junior commonwealth games gold medallist in connection with the robbery at a Union Bank's Azad Nagar branch in Hisar on April 18. The arrested men have been identified as main accused Soni, of Hisar, who is a junior commonwealth games gold medallist and is serving in ITBP, Pradeep, of Hisar, Sonu, of Jind, and Sonepat natives Vikas Kumar and Naveen.
-
Water woes trouble Panchkula residents, officials deny shortage
With the rise in temperature, Panchkula residents' water woes have also multiplied. For the last three weeks, members of the Citizens' Welfare Association have been raising the issue of water scarcity and have written to senior-most HSVP officials for a solution. Yet, HSVP executive engineer Payal maintains that the city's daily demand of 110 million gallons (MGD) is being adequately met through Kajauli Waterworks, Kaushalya Dam and tubewells.
-
Bhiwani man booked for raping minor kabaddi player
The Tosham police have booked a man from a Bhiwani village under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old kabaddi player from a neighbouring village on a train in February. The girl's mother said the accused had promised to enrol their daughter at an academy in Indore.
