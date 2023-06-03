Ludhiana Patrolling teams of the Ludhiana Police got a boost after the department received five emergency response vehicles.

Ludhiana police receive five emergency response vehicles

The vehicles have been deputed on the periphery of the city, including Focal Point, Sahnewal, Gill and other surrounding areas. The Ludhiana Police already have 95 patrolling vehicles, including bikes and jeeps.

Similarly, Khanna Police received 2 emergency response vehicles from the department.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal flagged off the vehicles on Thursday. The vehicles have been deputed on national highways for patrolling.

Police Commissionerate Ludhiana already has 55 police control room (PCR) motorcycles and 40 four-wheelers deputed in the patrolling team. With the addition of a new fleet, the number of patrolling vehicles increased to 100.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, operation and traffic) Sameer Verma stated that the vehicles are equipped with mobile data terminals and GPS. The vehicles will be the first responders to the crime spot.

The ADCP added that the newly added vehicles have been deputed on the periphery of the city and into rural areas, where the number of phone calls to the control room are more. After reaching the spot, the teams will take immediate action and alert the police station concerned.

The vehicles will be connected to the police control room and the teams deputed on the vehicles will respond in a time bound manner.

The Ludhiana Rural Police also received two emergency response vehicles. Superintendent of police (SP, headquarters) Manwinderbir Singh said that the Ludhiana Rural Police already have 10 PCR motorcycles, one scooter for women patrolling team and 6 jeeps.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had flagged off 98 emergency response vehicles on May 23. The vehicles have been sent to all districts of Punjab.

