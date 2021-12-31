Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana police recover 17 cartons of illegal liquor
chandigarh news

Ludhiana police recover 17 cartons of illegal liquor

The police have booked accused under Excise Act at Sahenwal Police Station, Ludhiana after recovering 17 cartons of illegal liquor that had Chandigarh labels on them and a two wheeler, while raiding a house in Gareeb Nagri, Jaspal Bangar village, on December 28
The raid to recover illegal liquor was conducted by a Ludhiana team headed by inspector Beant Juneja following a tip off. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
The raid to recover illegal liquor was conducted by a Ludhiana team headed by inspector Beant Juneja following a tip off.
Published on Dec 31, 2021 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The police recovered 17 cartons of illegal liquor that had Chandigarh labels on them and a two wheeler, while raiding a house in Gareeb Nagri, Jaspal Bangar village, on December 28.

The two accused, Arun Kumar and Sahil Kumar, managed to flee from the spot. The raid was conducted by a team headed by inspector Beant Juneja following a tip off.

The accused were booked under Excise Act at Sahenwal Police Station.

