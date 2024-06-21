Ludhiana police recover contraband, stolen bike, cash during CASO

Police arrested atleast three individuals in a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Chhawni Mohalla and Ghoda Colony, two hot spots for sale of drugs in the city on Friday. Police officials searching random individuals on Friday. (HT Photo)

Led by additional director general of police (ADGP) NRI Parveen Kumar Sinha, police recovered 4 kg poppy husk from a Chhawni Mohalla resident. A case was lodged against him.

The police team also conducted multiple raids in Ghoda Colony and arrested two people, recovering 1 kg cannabis, one stolen bike and ₹3.15 lakh in cash from their possession.

The ADGP stated that such operations are being conducted all over the state to deter drug peddling. The police teams conduct such raids at random locations, he said.

Police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal stated that 12 senior officers, 10 station head officers, 200 other police personnel and police control room squads conducted the checks from 8 am to 1 pm.

Chahal said during the checking, police teams scanned suspects. Police also conducted checks at houses of people facing serious charges, including drug peddling cases.

He further added that the raids were a surprise for people involved in criminal activities. Such raids will be continued in other parts of the city, Chahal said.