Ludhiana police rejig: Daresi SHO transferred to Salem Tabri

The development comes three days after the failed robbery bid at Muthoot Fincorp’s gold loan branch in Sundar Nagar of Ludhiana
Salem Tabri SHO inspector Gopal Krishan has now been posted as incharge, anti-human trafficking wing. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 04:54 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Daresi station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Davinder Singh was on Tuesday transferred to Salem Tabri. He has been replaced by inspector Amritpal Singh.

Salem Tabri SHO inspector Gopal Krishan has now been posted as incharge, anti-human trafficking wing.

The development comes three days after the failed robbery bid at Muthoot Fincorp’s gold loan branch in Sundar Nagar.

Meanwhile, in the case, the police have come to know that the accused had assembled in Rupnagar and Chandigarh. The police have sent separate teams to Chandigarh and Rupnagar to identify their rented accommodation.

According to the police, the modus operandi of the robbers was the same as the robbery bid at Muthoot Finance’s Dugri Road branch in October last year.

ACP (north) Dharmpal said the police are investigating the case from all aspects. “We are trying to trace the origin of the two bikes used by the miscreants, which could give us a strong lead,” he added.

He also said that the transfers were made on the administrative grounds and had nothing to do with the robbery bid.

Wednesday, November 03, 2021
