Ludhiana: Police reveal family feud led to ex-armyman killing his son

A day after the chilling incident in the Buani village of Doraha, where a retired army man shot his son dead and injured his wife with his licensee revolver, police investigations have revealed that the firing was triggered by a family dispute over a borrowed car. The accused, Baljinder Singh, 55, allegedly opened fire on his 26-year-old son Jagmeet Singh and wife Balwinder Kaur following a heated argument on Tuesday night. The Doraha police have registered an FIR under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS and Section 27 of the Arms Act. (HT Photo for representation)

According to investigation, the fatal confrontation began when Baljinder asked Jagmeet to return a car that he had borrowed from a friend. When the son refused, Baljinder vandalised the borrowed vehicle in anger. In retaliation, Jagmeet reportedly damaged his father’s car. Enraged, Baljinder took out his licensed 32-bore revolver and fired at his son and wife. Jagmeet died on the spot after receiving three gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach, while Balwinder Kaur sustained bullet injuries in her back. She remains hospitalised in Ludhiana and is reported to be in stable condition.

The FIR was filed on the complaint of Takwinder Singh, Balwinder Kaur’s brother, who was present at the time of the incident. Takwinder stated that this was not the first time Baljinder had threatened his family. “He had a history of domestic violence, especially after retirement. He used to get drunk daily and fight with my sister and nephew. We even filed a complaint last year, and preventive action was taken, but it didn’t stop him,” he added.

“On Tuesday, my sister called me because Baljinder was creating trouble again. When I reached, he was already aggressive. Before I could leave, he pulled out his revolver and shot them in front of me.”

Police say the motive behind the shooting appears to be a combination of long-standing domestic discord, alcohol abuse, and a sudden burst of rage over a seemingly minor dispute. Inspector Akash Dutt, SHO at Doraha police station, confirmed that Baljinder had previously been warned for similar behaviour and was once detained following a complaint by his wife.

The Doraha police have registered an FIR under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 27 of the Arms Act against Baljinder Singh, who is currently absconding.

“The accused is on the run and our teams are working to arrest him at the earliest. The autopsy of the deceased son will be conducted on Thursday,” said the SHO.