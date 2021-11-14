Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana police seize 1,795 rolls of plastic kite string
Ludhiana police seize 1,795 rolls of plastic kite string

With the kite flying season just round the corner, shopkeepers have already started smuggling plastic kite string into Ludhiana; one such attempt to smuggle in the banned strings was foiled when a pick-up auto carrying 1,795 rolls of plastic kite strings was stopped for checking
The sale of plastic kite strings has been banned in Ludhiana as it is dangerous for humans as well as animals. (Representative image/HT)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the kite flying season just round the corner, shopkeepers have already started smuggling plastic kite string into the city.

One such attempt to smuggle in the banned strings was foiled when a pick-up auto carrying 1,795 rolls of plastic kite strings was stopped for checking. Faced by cops, the driver fled, leaving his vehicle behind. Assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh said the police held setup a checkpoint near Khwaja Kothi Chowk where the pick-up auto comprising 25 cartons of string was stopped for checking.

A case was filed under Sections 188 (disobeying a public servant), 336 (negligence endangering other’s lives) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Environment Protection Act. Joint commissioner of police (JCP) J Elanchezhian has banned the storage and sale of plastic kite strings under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), terming it dangerous for humans as well as animals.

