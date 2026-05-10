Ludhiana: Police team attacked during drug case probe in Ladhowal, four booked

Ludhiana A police team verifying complaints against an alleged drug peddler was reportedly attacked with bricks and sharp-edged weapons in the Ladhowal area on Friday. A constable was injured in the attack, police said. This is the second such incident reported in the city in the past nine days. (HT File)

This is the second such incident reported in the city in the past nine days.

Four persons — Manjit Singh, Harjot Singh, Kulwinder Kaur, and Lalo Bai, all residents of Village Razapur — have been booked in connection with the case.

According to police, the incident took place when officials reached Razapur village to investigate complaints received through the safe Punjab portal, a platform launched to report drug traffickers. The complaints were reportedly filed against Manjit Singh, who already faces multiple cases related to drug smuggling.

Police said that as soon as the team began questioning him, Manjit Singh became aggressive and called his family members to the spot. What initially began as routine questioning soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

In his complaint, constable Sandeep Kumar alleged that the accused first abused the police personnel and obstructed them from performing duties. The situation escalated further when the policemen were allegedly dragged into the courtyard of a house and assaulted.

Officials said the accused used bricks and sharp-edged weapons during the attack. Kulwinder Kaur allegedly picked up a brick and hurled it at constable Sandeep Kumar, leaving him injured. The other accused allegedly surrounded the police team and manhandled them during the incident.

Following the attack, Ladhowal police registered a case against the four accused under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 221 (obstruction of a public servant in discharge of duty), 132 (assault or use of criminal force against a public servant), 3(5) (common intention), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Assistant sub-inspector Bikramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

The incident comes close on the heels of another incident on April 29, when scooter-borne men allegedly attacked a policeman with sharp-edged weapons during a routine check on Budhewal Road and attempted to flee. One police personnel sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized, while the accused were later arrested.