Ludhiana: Police to intensify crackdown on encroachments near shops

In a move to streamline the city’s traffic flow and curb congestion, police have launched a campaign targeting illegal encroachments by shopkeepers across busy markets. The drive includes issuance of warnings and registration of FIRs against non-compliant vendors. DCP law and order Parminder Singh Bhandal and other officials addressing a press conference on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference at Police Lines, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (law and order, traffic), Parminder Singh Bhandal said shopkeepers encroaching upon public roads will first be issued three separate notices over a span of two weeks. If they fail to comply, an FIR will be registered against them.

“The goal is not to harm anyone’s livelihood, but to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city,” said Bhandal. He added that the police are reaching out to business owners through a series of meetings to seek their cooperation in removing obstacles from roads and maintaining proper parking areas.

The campaign includes engaging with schools, colleges, and hospitals and encouraging them to improve parking arrangements so they do not contribute to traffic bottlenecks.

Additonal DCP Gurpreet Kaur Purewal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (traffic) Jatin Bansal, and ACP (traffic) Gurpreet Singh were also present during the press briefing. They emphasised around 1,700 CCTV cameras installed across the city are being used to monitor traffic violations and identify repeat offenders.

Bhandal said traffic police teams are actively visiting high-traffic areas, speaking with business owners, and raising awareness about their role in maintaining orderly roadways.

The city’s traffic police have already deployed 40 vehicles, 40 motorcycles, and recently introduced 10 new emergency response vehicles to support the initiative. Plans are underway to establish additional traffic checkpoints at key junctions, where officers will be posted 24X7 to ensure compliance.