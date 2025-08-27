Ludhiana: Post offices suspend US shipments amid high tariffs

The department of posts has temporarily suspended the booking and delivery of all mail items to the US, except letters, legal documents and gifts valued up to ₹8,000 from August 25. The decision, taken in view of high tariff rates, has left residents and small exporters in Ludhiana, in limbo who depend on affordable postal services to send consignments abroad, officials familiar with the matter said. The decision comes after the US government withdrew the duty free exemption for goods valued up to USD 800 starting August 29. (HT Photo)

The decision comes after the US government withdrew the duty free exemption for goods valued up to USD 800 starting August 29. This means that almost all parcels sent from India to the US, regardless of value, will now be subject to customs duties. Only letters, documents, and small gifts up to USD 100 (around ₹8,000) will remain exempted, officials said.

For Ludhiana, an industrial city with a strong export base, the move has created uncertainty for residents and businesses alike.

Explaining this situation, postal officials noted that the Dak Nirayat Kendra at head post office, a specialised unit meant to promote local business and their exports abroad at affordable rates is witnessing the turn down of over 50 to 60 US bound bookings in post offices across Ludhiana district.

Echoing her concerns, Anjali Sharma, a local artisan, said, “I send small batches of handicrafts to the US every month, most of them ordered through my social media pages. These are not bulk shipments but carefully made pieces that people buy as gifts or keepsakes. For me, the postal service has always been the most affordable and dependable way to deliver them abroad. With this sudden suspension, I don’t know how I will fulfill my pending orders or assure customers that their parcels will reach on time. Private couriers charge far more than what I can afford as a small entrepreneur, and those costs are impossible to pass on to buyers.

Meanwhile, the department of posts has advised customers to request refunds for parcels already booked that cannot be dispatched. Postal officials also noted that the suspension is temporary, pending further clarifications from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which has yet to provide clear guidelines for duty collection and remittance by carriers.

When contacted, Prashant Singla, superintendent of the head post office acknowledged the disruptions by stating,” The US is one of the most significant destinations for our international postal deliveries, after Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. On average, we handle 100 to 120 bookings bound for the US every month. This suspension has naturally caused major disruptions for both senders and recipients.”