Ludhiana: Prithipal Singh hockey festival final on June 8

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 19, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival began with matches and a tribute to the legendary player on his 42nd death anniversary at Jarkhar Stadium on Saturday evening. Organised by the Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, the opening day saw matches in both junior and senior categories.

Matches of the festival will continue every Saturday and Sunday, with grand finals in both senior and junior categories scheduled for June 8. The winning teams will be awarded cash prizes worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh and trophies. (HT Photo)
In the junior category, Rana Academy Hoshiarpur defeated Ghawaddi School 5-3, while Ek Noor Academy Tehing edged out Amargarh Hockey Centre with a close 3-2 victory.

In the senior matches, Kuldeep Singh Club Moga overpowered Amargarh Hockey Club with a 9-2 win. In the final league match of the day, Gill Club Ghawaddi defeated Young Club Utala 8-6 in a closely contested battle.

Advocate Harkamal Singh, inspector Balbir Singh Heer, professor Rajinder Singh from Khalsa College, sarpanch Sandeep Singh Jarkhar, former sarpanch Davinder Singh Dimpy, and others were present.

