Ludhiana: Probe finds violations, NOC of Tajpur road fuel outlet scrapped

The district administration has cancelled the no objection certificate (NOC) of a petrol pump in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar on Tajpur Road, acting on the recommendations of an inquiry committee report submitted last month. Acting on the complaint, the district administration cancelled the NOC on October 1, 2024, after discrepancies were flagged in the inquiry. (HT Photo)

Officials said the outlet was set up in a densely populated residential area, in violation of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines which mandate that no new fuel station should be located within 50 metres of residential houses. This is the second such cancellation in Ludhiana within two weeks, citing rules breach.

Earlier on August 12, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation had revoked the NOC of a fuel station located on Bhamian road, citing breach of rules. As per guidelines, the road along such outlets should be of 60 feet but in this case it was only 27.5 feet.

According to the order issued by the deputy commissioner’s office, the Tajpur Road outlet had originally been granted NOC on June 26, 2023. However, in December 2023, local resident Dilpreet Singh Kainth filed a complaint with the Punjab Pollution Control Board, alleging that the petrol pump was being constructed adjoining residential houses in violation of CPCB norms. He stated that the permission was obtained by “manipulating actual facts” and warned that residents would be exposed to toxic fumes and noise pollution if the outlet was allowed to operate.

Acting on the complaint, the district administration cancelled the NOC on October 1, 2024, after discrepancies were flagged in the inquiry. Since the DC office reportedly didn’t provide mandatory three hearing to the errant operators, the operator later approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, which directed the district administration to restore the NOC in December 2024 and provide the dealer a hearing under Section 150 of the Petroleum Rules, 2002.

Officials said the dealer’s clarification was reviewed again by the inquiry committee, which submitted a fresh report on July 25, 2025. Acting on this report, the district magistrate ordered cancellation of the NOC once again under the Petroleum Rules.

Meanwhile, the petrol pump operators under the banner of Petrol Pump Dealers Association, Punjab, have raised alarms over the recurring violations in NOC issuance. They stated that an operator needs to acquire the NOC from nine to 10 departments of local bodies, including the municipal corporation and the deputy commissioner’s office. Despite these, the operators managed to operate in a highly densely populated area, raising several concerns over public safety.

When contacted, Shefali Chopra, district food supplies controller (Ludhiana East) said,” After receiving the NOC cancellation order from the DC office, I have written to the sales officer of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to suspend the operations of this fuel station.”