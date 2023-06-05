Ludhiana: Probe on to trace accused who dumped ammo in Doraha canal

After the recovery of ammunition from a canal near Gurthali Bridge in Doraha, the police are connecting the dots to trace the accused who dumped the bullets in the water. The police are making a list of shootings involving .303 rifles and SLR rifles reported in the state. According to the police, a search in the canal is on to check if more ammunition and weapons were dumped in the water.

The police suspect that the bullets were dumped in the canal 3 to 4 years ago, as the bag in which the bullets were stuffed was not damaged.

According to the police, the .303 rifles were discontinued by the forced in 2020, which is another reason that made the police think that the incident of dumping the bullets is recent. Apart from live bullets, the police recovered three shells of .303 rifle, seven shells of AK 47 rifle, 10 shells of self-loaded rifles which are meant for police and security forces only. Such weapons were reportedly recovered from terrorist groups during terrorism in Punjab. Almost 21 empty shells of pistols and revolvers were also recovered from the canal besides 10 bullets, three detonator HC 36 with fuse, two receivers and transmitters.

The police officials stated that during the end of terrorism in Punjab, terrorist groups had dumped the weapons, ammunition in fields and banks of canal and rivers. The weapons were recovered by locals on so many occasions, but instead of informing the police, they used to dump it in canals to avoid interrogation.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Harsimrat Singh Chhetra said that it might be possible that the ammunition was dumped somewhere else and reached here with the flow of water. The ammunition was gathering rust which suggested that it was in water for a long time. The police are investigating to trace the accused who dumped it in the canal.

Panic gripped Doraha after locals found at least 1,000 live bullets from the canal near Gurthali Bridge near Military area on June 2. On being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

