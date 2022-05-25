Ludhiana: Proclaimed offender in 80-yr-old man’s kidnapping case arrested

A man who had been declared proclaimed offender in a five-year-old kidnapping case of an 80-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Maninder Singh of Bazigar Basti, Machhiwara.

An FIR was lodged based the statement of Tajinder Singh of Patiala. He had told police that he was in Ludhiana to attend the cremation of his grandson on August 11, 2017. When he got into his car outside the cremation ground, the accused barged in and drove it towards Chandigarh Road.

But, he lost control of the car and crashed it into a three-wheeler, after which he fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. A pedestrian was also injured in the accident.

ASI Rupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Maninder was arrested a day after the crime, but he got bail. Later, he started missing court hearings and was declared a proclaimed offender on April 21, 2022.

Police said he is already facing trial in several criminal cases.