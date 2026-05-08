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Ludhiana: Property dealer dies by suicide, note cites financial dispute, 11 booked

According to the family, the deceased had been under severe stress for the past several months over unresolved financial dealings

Published on: May 08, 2026 06:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A 52-year-old property dealer allegedly died by suicide after consuming poisonous tablets, reportedly due to prolonged mental stress linked to a financial dispute involving crores of rupees. Before taking the extreme step, the businessman allegedly recorded a video naming 11 persons whom he accused of harassment and non-payment of dues.

Following the complaint of the deceased’s wife, the Dugri police registered a case against 11 persons. (HT File)

The incident came to light on Wednesday night when the victim’s condition deteriorated after he allegedly consumed poison inside his vehicle. Family members first rushed him to a private hospital and later shifted him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he died during treatment.

According to the family, the deceased had been under severe stress for the past several months over unresolved financial dealings related to property transactions. His wife alleged that several persons owed him huge amounts of money and had allegedly been mentally harassing him instead of settling the dues.

She claimed that shortly before his death, the victim called her and informed her that he had consumed poison and no longer wished to live. A relative then rushed him to hospital.

Following the complaint of the deceased’s wife, the Dugri police registered a case against 11 persons, including include Rajesh Bansal, Vinod Syal, Harpreet Singh, an employee of the Improvement Trust, Pankaj Gupta, Khushwant Singh, property dealers Rishamjit Singh and Ajit Singh Swaraj, Manju Goyal, Anil Kumar, Ranveer Kaur Gill and Varun Goyal under charges related to abetment to suicide and launched an investigation.

ASI Surjit Singh, in-charge at Dugri Police station, said the suicide note, video recording and documents recovered from the victim’s vehicle were being examined as part of the probe. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. The man had lost his mother just 20 days ago.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Property dealer dies by suicide, note cites financial dispute, 11 booked
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Property dealer dies by suicide, note cites financial dispute, 11 booked
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