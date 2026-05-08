Ludhiana: Property dealer dies by suicide, note cites financial dispute, 11 booked

A 52-year-old property dealer allegedly died by suicide after consuming poisonous tablets, reportedly due to prolonged mental stress linked to a financial dispute involving crores of rupees. Before taking the extreme step, the businessman allegedly recorded a video naming 11 persons whom he accused of harassment and non-payment of dues.

Following the complaint of the deceased’s wife, the Dugri police registered a case against 11 persons. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident came to light on Wednesday night when the victim’s condition deteriorated after he allegedly consumed poison inside his vehicle. Family members first rushed him to a private hospital and later shifted him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he died during treatment.

According to the family, the deceased had been under severe stress for the past several months over unresolved financial dealings related to property transactions. His wife alleged that several persons owed him huge amounts of money and had allegedly been mentally harassing him instead of settling the dues.

She claimed that shortly before his death, the victim called her and informed her that he had consumed poison and no longer wished to live. A relative then rushed him to hospital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Family members alleged that the deceased had recorded a video message before taking the extreme step. In the video, he reportedly claimed that complete details of the financial transactions and the persons involved had been written down and kept inside his car. He allegedly appealed that the money owed to him should be handed over to his family and strict action be taken against those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Family members alleged that the deceased had recorded a video message before taking the extreme step. In the video, he reportedly claimed that complete details of the financial transactions and the persons involved had been written down and kept inside his car. He allegedly appealed that the money owed to him should be handed over to his family and strict action be taken against those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The deceased also reportedly urged relatives to take care of his wife and children after his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased also reportedly urged relatives to take care of his wife and children after his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A relative of the victim claimed that the businessman had been mentally disturbed for the last several days and had repeatedly complained that some people had refused to return his money despite repeated requests. The relative also alleged that certain disputed property matters had added to his stress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A relative of the victim claimed that the businessman had been mentally disturbed for the last several days and had repeatedly complained that some people had refused to return his money despite repeated requests. The relative also alleged that certain disputed property matters had added to his stress. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following the complaint of the deceased’s wife, the Dugri police registered a case against 11 persons, including include Rajesh Bansal, Vinod Syal, Harpreet Singh, an employee of the Improvement Trust, Pankaj Gupta, Khushwant Singh, property dealers Rishamjit Singh and Ajit Singh Swaraj, Manju Goyal, Anil Kumar, Ranveer Kaur Gill and Varun Goyal under charges related to abetment to suicide and launched an investigation.

ASI Surjit Singh, in-charge at Dugri Police station, said the suicide note, video recording and documents recovered from the victim’s vehicle were being examined as part of the probe. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. The man had lost his mother just 20 days ago.

harassment suicide See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON