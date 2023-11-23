Ludhiana: PSPCL lineman gets 5 years RI for taking bribe

The special court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri convicted accused Madho Ram Singh alias Rama, lineman of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Lalton Kalan, and awarded him rigorous imprisonment of five years under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for demanding a bribe from an agriculturist for changing a transformer. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him.

PSPCL lineman gets 5 years RI for taking bribe in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

According to the prosecution, on January 7, 2020, a case was registered against accused Madho Ram under sections section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act by Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana.

The complainant said he was an agriculturist, and he had a workshop under the name and style of Grewal Washing Point situated at Kheri-Dolo Kalan Road, which was being looked after by his brother Mandeep Singh.

He added that there was an electric transformer adjoining the workshop which was damaged due to lightning. He had moved an application before the SDO, Lalton Kalan, to replace the transformer, which was marked to the area JE Harpal Singh. The said JE has deputed lineman Madho Ram Singh to change transformer. The complainant contacted Madho Ram, who demanded a bribe of ₹6,000 from him. Due to the non-payment of a bribe by the complainant, the lineman did not replace the transformer. Later, the matter was settled for ₹4,000. Meanwhile he made a complaint to the Vigilance bureau.

On January 7, 2020, as the accused accepted the bribe, the vigilance bureau arrested him red-handed.