close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: PSPCL lineman gets 5 years RI for taking bribe

Ludhiana: PSPCL lineman gets 5 years RI for taking bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 24, 2023 05:46 AM IST

According to the prosecution, on January 7, 2020, a case was registered against accused Madho Ram under sections section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act by Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana

The special court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri convicted accused Madho Ram Singh alias Rama, lineman of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Lalton Kalan, and awarded him rigorous imprisonment of five years under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for demanding a bribe from an agriculturist for changing a transformer. The court also imposed a fine of 10,000 on him.

PSPCL lineman gets 5 years RI for taking bribe in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
PSPCL lineman gets 5 years RI for taking bribe in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

According to the prosecution, on January 7, 2020, a case was registered against accused Madho Ram under sections section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act by Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The complainant said he was an agriculturist, and he had a workshop under the name and style of Grewal Washing Point situated at Kheri-Dolo Kalan Road, which was being looked after by his brother Mandeep Singh.

He added that there was an electric transformer adjoining the workshop which was damaged due to lightning. He had moved an application before the SDO, Lalton Kalan, to replace the transformer, which was marked to the area JE Harpal Singh. The said JE has deputed lineman Madho Ram Singh to change transformer. The complainant contacted Madho Ram, who demanded a bribe of 6,000 from him. Due to the non-payment of a bribe by the complainant, the lineman did not replace the transformer. Later, the matter was settled for 4,000. Meanwhile he made a complaint to the Vigilance bureau.

On January 7, 2020, as the accused accepted the bribe, the vigilance bureau arrested him red-handed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out