Ludhiana: PSPCL man electrocuted to death during repair work in Sahnewal

A 45-year-old outsourced PSPCL worker, employed as CHB (complaint handling bike) staff, was electrocuted to death while repairing a high-tension line in Neechi Mangli village, Sahnewal, on Thursday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Sanjay Shah, was responding to an individual complaint around 1:30 pm when he came in contact with a live wire, leading to this death, officials said. This marks the third case of electrocution involving PSPCL workers in Ludhiana in just one month, exposing severe gaps in on-duty technical staff. (HT Photo)

According to Sukaran Grewal, XEN, estate division, the victim was working in Unit III of the Sahnewal division when he received complaints from villagers about a fault in an agricultural feeder. Hence, he rushed to the site to carry out repairs.

Although the grid supply to the affected feeder was switched off, a generator operated by an unidentified individual is suspected to have backfed the line, he stated. Grewal further added, “We strongly urge all CHB workers to strictly adhere to safety protocols. They should not undertake any work whether on low or high-tension lines without wearing full safety kits, including harnesses, earthing rods, gum boots and gloves.”

Notably, in response to this incident, several outsourced CHB workers halted their operations in Sahnewal as a mark of protest, demanding immediate compensation and action in the case.

On June 28, Harjit Singh, a 30-year-old outsourced CHB worker posted in the Aggar Nagar division, suffered a severe back fracture after being electrocuted while working on a high-tension line.

On June 11, Harmanpreet Singh, 26, was seriously injured while attending a complaint related to low-tension lines in the Civil Lines area. Despite an official power shutdown for maintenance, a private generator unknowingly backfed the line, causing a severe shock and injuries to him.