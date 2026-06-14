Ludhiana: PSPCL suffers 4 crore infra loss in three days due to storms

Three consecutive days of thunderstorms have caused widespread damage to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) central zone, snapping power supply across Ludhiana and adjoining areas and inflicting losses estimated at over ₹4 crore, officials said.

A worker repairs power cables in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Sing/HT)

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According to PSPCL, more than 160 transformers and nearly 470 electricity poles have been damaged in the past three days, along with several kilometres of conductors and multiple stretches of high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) lines. The latest spell of inclement weather, which hit in the early hours of June 13, alone caused damage worth an estimated ₹60–70 lakh, officials said, adding that the fresh damage came even as restoration work was underway to repair losses from the previous two storm spells, which had already caused infrastructure damage exceeding ₹3.4 crore across the central zone.

The repeated weather events have exposed the vulnerability of the distribution network at a time when electricity demand in the state remains high due to soaring temperatures and the ongoing paddy transplantation season. Strong winds uprooted trees, snapped conductors and brought down poles across multiple divisions, severely disrupting supply in both urban and rural areas.

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike earlier localised incidents, this week’s storms affected all divisions of the central zone, including city east, city west, suburban and Khanna circles. However, the worst impact was reported from rural and semi-rural belts, where overhead lines running through agricultural fields and roadside tree cover are more exposed to wind damage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike earlier localised incidents, this week’s storms affected all divisions of the central zone, including city east, city west, suburban and Khanna circles. However, the worst impact was reported from rural and semi-rural belts, where overhead lines running through agricultural fields and roadside tree cover are more exposed to wind damage. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said rural areas bore the brunt as falling trees in fields and along village roads damaged poles, transformers and conductors, forcing large-scale repair and replacement work before supply could be restored. Extensive damage was reported from Khanna, Sirhind, Doraha, Raikot and adjoining areas.

The impact was also felt across Ludhiana city, where several localities including Giaspura, Focal Point, Sahnewal, Dugri, Hambra, Jawahar Nagar, Tibba Road, Jail Road, Lohara, Shimlapuri, Gill, Lalto, Model Town, Janta Nagar, Salem Tabri, Basti Jodhewal and Dhandari witnessed power outages ranging from a few hours to over 12 hours in some areas.

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The outages affected households, commercial establishments and industrial units, with many reporting disruptions in daily operations due to unstable power supply. In rural areas, farmers also faced difficulties in irrigation during the crucial paddy transplantation period, adding pressure on the already strained network.

According to cumulative assessment reports, the three storm spells have damaged over 160 transformers, around 470 electricity poles, several kilometres of ACSR conductors and multiple stretches of HT and LT cables.

Officials said the final loss estimate may rise further as field assessments continue.

Chief engineer (central zone) Jagdev Singh Hans said restoration work has been underway on a war footing since the first storm hit.

“The storms caused widespread damage across all circles of the central zone. Rural belts were the worst affected due to long overhead distribution lines passing through open fields. Our teams have been working round the clock to restore supply, replace damaged poles and transformers and repair snapped conductors. Most affected areas have already been restored and remaining work is being carried out on priority,” he said. “Additional manpower and equipment have been deployed to speed up restoration efforts.”

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