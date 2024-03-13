Ludhiana: Punjab Police bus crashes in liquor vend as brakes fail

A Punjab Police bus crashed into a liquor shop after brakes of the vehicle failed and it lost control. There were over 13 police personnel in the bus when the incident happened on Tuesday late evening. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

There were over 13 police personnel in the bus when the incident happened on Tuesday late evening. Four policemen sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Division number 5 police station personnel arrived at the scene and provided first aid to the injured police officials, who were en route from Chandigarh to Ferozepur.

SHO Dharampal Chaudhary of Division number 5 police station stated that the accident occurred around 9:30 pm. The police personnel were heading to Ferozepur for duty from Chandigarh. The brakes failed suddenly as the bus descended from the bridge near the bus stand, leading to the accident.

Guddu, a worker at the liquor vend said, “The bus accidently hit the liquor vend and fortunately there was no customer at that time. Moreover, passengers were waiting for their buses near the vend but fortunately nothing untoward happened.”

In addition to the damaged police bus, a motorcycle was also damaged in the mishap. However, there were no reports of any casualty in the incident.