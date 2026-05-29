Ludhiana: Punjab Roadways to induct new buses after years of fleet shortage

In a major push to strengthen the state-run public transport system after years of fleet shortages and operational strain, Punjab Roadways is set to induct new buses under the government’s kilometre scheme and introduce dedicated Volvo services on the Ludhiana-Delhi airport route. The move follows persistent complaints of overcrowding, erratic schedules and frequent breakdowns caused by an ageing fleet and delayed replacements over the years. The ISBT in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Officials said Punjab Roadways is expected to receive nearly 100 new buses in phases under the kilometre scheme, while the process to procure 40 additional Roadways buses has also been initiated. The new buses are likely to arrive within the next one to two months.

General manager, Punjab Roadways, Nawraj Batish, said similar buses had already been allotted to PRTC and Punjab Roadways was now set to receive its share under the expansion plan.

“Under the government’s kilometre scheme, nearly 100 new buses are being provided to Punjab Roadways in phases. Apart from this, the process for 40 new Roadways buses has also been initiated and these are expected within the next one or two months,” he said.

The department is also introducing two new Volvo buses for the Ludhiana-Delhi airport route to strengthen direct connectivity and provide more comfortable travel facilities to passengers travelling to the national capital’s airport.

According to the proposed schedule, one Volvo bus will depart from Ludhiana bus stand at 9 am, while the second service is expected to leave around 11 am.

The move comes amid repeated complaints from passengers regarding overcrowded buses, irregular schedules and the shortage of long-route and luxury services due to the ageing fleet and inadequate replacements over the past several years.

Officials admitted that a significant portion of the existing fleet has either exceeded its operational lifespan or requires frequent maintenance, adversely affecting daily operations and route frequency. At present, at least three buses are lying off-road in the workshop garage due to technical and repair-related issues.

Sources in the department said the induction of new buses is expected to substantially reduce pressure on the existing fleet, particularly during peak travel hours when passenger load increases sharply on inter-city routes. The expansion is also likely to improve service frequency and reduce dependence on ageing buses that frequently remain off-road because of mechanical faults.

Transport department officials said the kilometre scheme has been introduced to modernise public transport services without placing the entire operational burden on the department. Under the model, buses are operated through private participation, while routes, fare structure and monitoring remain under government control.

Officials said the upcoming Volvo services are expected to provide relief to passengers travelling from Ludhiana to Delhi airport, many of whom currently rely on expensive private taxis and personal vehicles due to the absence of direct luxury bus connectivity.