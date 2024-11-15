Ludhiana: Punjab’s cultural heritage in focus on Day 4 of agri varsity’s youth fest

Punjab’s cultural heritage took the centre stage on the fourth day of the ongoing inter-college youth festival at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday. Participants engaging in an activity at the youth fest at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The fest witnessed students’ hand-woven rural craftsmanship in heritage items, such as ennu making, naley making, “mitti de khidoney” making, “chikku” making and “piddi” making. Elocution and extempore competitions were also organised.

Director research AS Dhatt acknowledged the participation in extracurricular activities, promoting holistic personality enhancement, mutual harmony and brotherhood.

The guest of honour, estate officer (PAU) RIS Gill, motivated the students to imbibe moral values and carve a niche for themselves in their respective domains.

Varsity’s librarian Yogita Sharma, who was the chief guest during Thursday’s morning session, highlighted the significance of Punjab’s cultural heritage, exuding camaraderie, vigour and vivacity through the weaving of intricate designs using coloured threads. She applauded the youths’ connection with their roots.

The youth fest is witnessing participation of students from five constituent colleges of PAU, namely College of Agriculture (COA), College of Horticulture and Forestry (COHF), College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET), College of Basic Sciences and Humanities (COBSH), College of Community Science (COCS), and outstation institutions of the agri varsity.

Surmeet Kaur (COA), Vidhi Kashypal (COHF) and Punya Sood (COCS) were adjudged as best three in the on-the-spot painting competition, while Ankita Dewangan (COHF), Alisha Thapa (COA) and Arsheen Kaur (Institute of Agriculture (IOA), Bathinda) bagged the top three spots in mehandi design.

In three diverse categories of calligraphy, Pragati (COCS), Prabhjeet Kaur (COHF) and Ayush Pal (COA, Ballowal Saunkhri) won the top three positions in calligraphy (Hindi), whereas Radhika Mittal (COCS), Ishika Verma (COBSH) and Jaismeen Kaur (COA) secured the first three prizes in calligraphy (English). Besides, Prabhjot Singh (COBSH), Jashanpreet Singh (COHF) and Arsheen Kaur (IOA, Bathinda) earned the first, second and third prizes, respectively, in calligraphy (Punjabi).

Yashika (COCS) and Tarun Kapoor (COA) were adjudged as the best debaters for the motion and against the motion, respectively. Three colleges – COA, COAET and COBSH earned the top three positions in debate.

Harsimran Kaur (COCS), Harmandeep Singh (COA) and Muskan Paul (COA) were declared as the best three in cartooning, while Jaismeen Kaur (COA), Chahak Jain (COBSH) and Chuniya Goyal (COHF) won the top three prizes in rangoli making.