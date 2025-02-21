Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Punjabi poet Khatkar feted

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 21, 2025 05:56 AM IST

Gurbhajan Singh Gill, convener of the event, highlighted the literary contributions of Darshan Khatkar, a renowned revolutionary poet whose work has long reflected social and political issues

Punjabi poet Darshan Khatkar was conferred with Pritam Singh Bassi Memorial Award at a ceremony held at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Ludhiana. The award, given by the BC Cultural Foundation of Surrey, Canada, in collaboration with Punjabi Lok Virasat Academy, recognises Khatkar’s immaculate contributions to Punjabi literature.

The award, given by the BC Cultural Foundation of Surrey, Canada, in collaboration with Punjabi Lok Virasat Academy, recognises Khatkar’s contributions to Punjabi literature. (Manish/HT)
The award, given by the BC Cultural Foundation of Surrey, Canada, in collaboration with Punjabi Lok Virasat Academy, recognises Khatkar’s contributions to Punjabi literature. (Manish/HT)

Gurbhajan Singh Gill, convener of the event, highlighted the literary contributions of Darshan Khatkar, a renowned revolutionary poet whose work has long reflected social and political issues. Writing for decades, Khatkar first gained prominence with ‘Sangi Sathi’ (1973), a poetry collection featuring verses penned during his imprisonment in 1971. His recent anthology ‘Ulte Rukh Parwaz’ (2010), continues his tradition of Naxalite poetry, critiquing market-driven trends. His other notable works include ‘Vilayat Nu 94 Khat Atey Yaadan’ and ‘Sangharsh te Shayari’. His latest book, ‘Poonji Nu Padhde Padhde’ (Reading Marx’s Capital), was published in 2024.

Waryam Singh Sandhu served as the chief guest of the event with SP Singh, former V-C of GNDU, presiding over the function. Additionally, Mohan Gill represented the BC Cultural Foundation as special guest. Singer Trilochan Lochi performed some of Khatkar’s compositions while Guriqbal Singh, general secretary of the Punjabi Lok Virasat Academy, delivered the keynote address.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On