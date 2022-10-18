Ludhiana | Pvt staff overcharging visitors at MC-managed parking lots too

Already facing flak over its failure to stop overcharging at private parking lots, the municipal corporation (MC) has left residents irked as private staff deployed at the parking lots, managed by the civic body across the city nowadays, is still fleecing visitors.

Videos have been doing rounds on social media platforms wherein persons deployed at Bhadaur house parking lot are charging upto ₹100 as against the parking fee of ₹20.

After the previous parking contracts expired on September 11, the MC has been managing parking lots across the city, including the parking lot of Bhadaur house, multi-storey parking near MC Zone-A office, Feroze Gandhi market, BRS Nagar market near Orient Cinema, Tuition market in Model Town extension etc.

With the MC claiming shortage of staff, private persons, who were earlier working for private parking contractors, have again been deployed at the parking lots by the civic body.

One of the residents of Shimlapuri area, Manish, said he had visited BRS Nagar parking lot a few days back and the private persons deployed at the lot asked for ₹30 as parking fee for car. “ When I raised objection, he started arguing. I paid ₹20 only. The MC should take strict action against these private persons. It is shameful that the MC cannot stop overcharging even when the civic body itself is managing the lots,” said Manish, while questioning how will the MC officials stop private contractors from fleecing the visitors.

In the video that went viral on social media networks, a person recorded the private person who was asking for ₹100 for parking the car at Bhadaur house parking lot. The person can also be seen claiming that ₹100 is being collected as parking fee at the lot for a long time.

One of the shopkeepers in Akalgarh market, Gurjeet Singh, said one can visit a multi-storey parking lot near MC headquarters (Zone-A office) any time and the person deployed at the lot asks for ₹50 as parking fee for a car. “ It is shameful for the civic body that this is happening right under the nose of the officials, but no action is being taken. What can a common man do? We cannot argue with the person every time we go to park the vehicles. The complaints filed in the past have also fallen on deaf ears,” said Singh.

Despite attempts were made to reach MC secretary and in-charge of Tehbazaari branch TS Panchhi, he was not available for comments.

The MC has been working to hire new parking contractors and e-auction of the lots is scheduled to be held on October 20.