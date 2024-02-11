Ludhiana: Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala, Qila Raipur shine in 36th Jarkhar Games

The 36th Modern Rural Mini Olympics Jarkhar Games concluded in Ludhiana on Sunday. In the finals, Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala beat Punjabi University Patiala 3-1 to win the girls’ hockey. While in the boys category, Qila Raipur won by defeating Malwa Academy 3-1. Players during the 36th Jarkhar Games in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In the junior category, Jarkhar Academy won the Jagtar Singh Memorial Hockey Cup by defeating Amargarh Academy 5-2. Anandpur won the Naib Singh Grewal Jodha Kabaddi Cup by defeating Ghaloti 19-16 in the final of the Kabaddi Open.

Distributing the prizes to the winners on this occasion, agricultural minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said the Jarkhar Games have made an important contribution to the development of sports in the state. He gave a grant of ₹2 lakh to the Jarkhar Hockey Academy and assured all possible help for the Jarkhar Stadium.

Member legislative assembly Jeevan Singh Sangowal presided over the closing ceremony.