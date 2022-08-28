Ludhiana | Railway police ADGP Farooqui tells officials to reduce pending cases in a month
Additional director general of police, MF Farooqui pressed on bringing efficiency to the working of the railway police in welfare meeting held in Ludhiana
Strap: Additional director general of police presses on bringing efficiency to force in welfare meeting
With the aim to clear the pendency of complaints and criminal cases registered with the Government Railway Police (GRP) across the state, additional director general of police (ADGP, GRP Punjab) MF Farooqui issued strict warnings to all the senior railway police officials, asking them to expedite legal process and work as a professional police force.
Farooqui had earlier held a crime and welfare meeting with all senior officers of the state’s railway police. He, according to police sources, also carried out a detailed scrutiny of railway crime data from all districts before issuing a month’s deadline to reduce the pendency of cases.
Moreover, the top railway official also emphasised on the arrest of proclaimed offenders (PO) who have been absconding for a long time.
“My concern is to make GRP function professionally and work as a vibrant force. The cops should be well trained to carry out proper, detailed and efficient investigation to give justice to the victims and thus we held a long crime meeting this time,” he said.
Addressing staff shortages in Ludhiana, he said additional force from different districts was being deployed to meet the required manpower.
“The station house officer should know how to utilise the men. GRP all over Punjab have special PO Cells but it is not the job of PO staff only to nab the absconders but also the Station House Officers should know how to utilise the men in the best possible way and curb the crime and ensure fair investigation to provide relief to the victims. They need to pull their socks and work professionally,” Farooqui added.
Railway police flags issues in welfare meet
Meanwhile, during the welfare meeting, railway police highlighted some of the issues such as the staff shortage, lack of proper vehicles, reimbursement of bills, following which Farooqui gave his suggestions on resolving the same.
Other senior police officials who attended the meeting included deputy inspector general of police BalJot Singh Rathore, assistant inspector general of police Harmeet Singh Hundal, superintendent of police (investigation) Parveen Kanda and others
A senior officer, not wishing to be named, said that ADGP, in order to make the force work professionally, emphasised on physical meetings instead of conducting them online.
Gang of thieves busted with arrest of three
The accused have been identified as Sarvesh Kumar Pandey, 19, of Salem Tabri; Lovepreet Singh, 27, of Amritsar and Davinder Kumar alias Rohit, 24, of Haridwar. Four stolen phones were recovered from them. The trio was arrested from platform number 1 of Ludhiana Railway Station.
Police recovered two stolen mobiles from Davinder, who earlier used to sell eatables in trains and got married three months back. His father is deputed in the clerical department of railways in Haridwar.
One phone each was recovered from the other two suspects. While Sarvesh used to sell mobile chargers in Chuara Bazar, Ludhiana; Lovepreet, a graduate, used to run his own salon at his hometown, but had to shut down operations amid Covid.
The accused have been booked under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at GRP station.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics