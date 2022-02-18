Ludhiana | Railway security go for a toss amid assembly elections

As assembly elections are set to be held on February 20, most of the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials of the district have been deputed for election duties in different parts of the state, compromising with the railway security in the city.

The security at the railway station was beefed up after one person was killed and six were injured in the Ludhiana Court blast on December 23. The security agencies in the recent past had also received threat inputs pertaining to the railway station.

Out of around 80 GRP force, including the home guards deputed in the city, over 60 officials have been sent for the election duties, of which over 40 have been sent to Jagraon, 10 sent to keep vigil on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in Punjab, including Pathankot and Abohar, two have been sent to Patiala.

An official said more home guards from the district would be sent for duties two days before elections and mere five home guards deputed with GRP have been excluded from the election lists in Ludhiana.

When asked about the security of the Ludhiana railway station, which is among the busiest railway stations in the state, a GRP officer said conducting state assembly elections is the top most priority for the government and Punjab Police has to ensure the law and order.

“Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) , especially deputed in the state, is to support the police to conduct elections but the police force has to ensure peace at the polling stations and especially in the sensitive zones. We still have enough force here to protect Ludhiana railway station,” a senior officer said.

On other hand, the staff of Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) that was called in from Jammu to help the RPF at Ludhiana railway station, has also been deputed for election duties in other states.

Scanners removed due to lack of staff

New scanners were recently installed at gate 1 and 2 by the GRP, while RPF had also installed new scanners at the crossing over bridge at the railway station.

Surprisingly, due to the shortage of the staff, RPF has removed those scanners, while the scanner installed by the GRP at gate 1 has become defunctional. The GRP has got the replacement scanner but it is yet to be installed due to less force.

“The RPSF staff was deputed near the new scanners but now since they are busy in their election duties, the scanners have been removed temporarily. They will again be installed soon,” said a senior official at the railway station.

