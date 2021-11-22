Ludhiana: Railways set to resume general coaches in long-route trains soon

Railway passengers will soon be able to travel in unreserved coaches, like the pre-Covid times, as general coaches are set to resume in long-route trains.

General coaches had been excluded in long-route trains this year due to fear of Covid spread. Due to this, only passengers with reserved tickets were able to board trains, which caused harassment to those looking to travel for emergencies.

Many passengers even took up the matter with the railway authorities complaining of inconvenience in the absence of general coaches.

“Since normal and routine railway operations have been restored, including the hot-cooked meals served by the Indian Railways in the trains, railways will soon start the general coaches which will be beneficial for both passengers and will also benefit the railways financially,” said a senior official at Ludhiana railway station.

Moreover, passengers will now be able to book the ticket four months before travel time. Amid Covid, the railways had allowed reservations only 30 days before the scheduled travel.

“Since it became uncertain about plying trains amid Covid, long reservations were denied to passengers unlike pre-covid time. A passenger could book his/her ticket only a month before his scheduled travel but now since the situation is back to normal, four month pre-booking has commenced,” added the official.

Moreover with the increase in the reservation time, the fare of the ticket reservation has been decreased by the railway authorities.

“Railways had increased its reservation charges amid pandemic but now passengers will shell out at least ₹20 less on the reservation,” shared an official.

Tarun Kumar, station director, Ludhiana said that railways officials are working hard to restore the operations as were before the pandemic had hit the country.

“The numbers of the trains were changed as these were converted into special Covid trains. Like Amritsar-Darbanga train number was changed from 04674 to 14674 while it was converted into a special train but now again its previous number has been revoked. We are trying to restore every possible facility for the rail commuters to make their journey happier and comfortable”, stated Kumar.

Many people appreciated Railways for resuming its operations, especially the hot-cooked meals.

A twitter user appreciating the move wrote, “It is a great step by the railways as the packed food was really expensive”.

An official revealed that railways will also offer the packed food to the passengers along with the fresh hot-cooked food.

“Railways have incurred huge losses in absence of catering services as only branded packed food was being served so far following which railways couldn’t earn anything. Now, since the railways will again give contracts to its food suppliers and take advance money from them that will add into the revenue for the railways,” said an official.