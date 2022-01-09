Ludhiana | Rainfall in first 8 days of year breaks 5-decade record for January

Breaking a five-decade record, the city has received 99mm rainfall in the first eight days of January alone, against the average 28.3mm, which is typical for the first month of the year.

During the downpour on Saturday, the city received 47.4mm rainfall, which outshoots the monthly average for January by 51.6mm. The last time the city had received record-breaking precipitation in January was 1992, when the city had received 83.6mm rainfall.

After a dry November and December, a western disturbance is causing heavy rainfall in the region. Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) experts say the city received a whopping 73mm rainfall between 5.30pm on Friday to 5.30pm on Saturday. More showers are expected on Sunday, after which the weather will clear.

The maximum temperature was 19°C, while the minimum was 13.6°C. PAU climate change and agricultural meteorology head Prabhjot Kaur Sidhu said, “We have not received this much rainfall since the department was established in 1970. The showers are good for wheat as the intensity of rain is nor too high. However, crop damage may take place in low-lying areas due to water logging.

