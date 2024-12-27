Ludhiana: Rainfall triggers power outage across city

The rainfall in the city caused widespread disruption to the power supply across Ludhiana, plunging several areas into blackouts for long hours on Friday. The west circle was among the hardest-hit areas. Linemen and other staff members of the west circle worked to restore over 800 affected 11KV feeders in the area. (HT File)

Kulwinder Singh, superintending engineer (SE) of the West Circle, noted that the linemen and other staff members were on their toes, actively working to restore over 800 affected 11KV feeders in the area. He attributed the disruptions to ionic compounds in the raindrops, which caused a technical glitch in the transmission lines.

He further stated that workers were patrolling the grids, feeders and transformers to look for damage to ensure power supply is restored at the earliest.”

Notably, the central zone of the PSPCL received an overwhelming 22,000 complaints till 4 pm, primarily from areas like Haibowal, Focal Point and Aggar Nagar.

Residents expressed anger over the prolonged outages. Gurminder Singh, a resident of Haibowal, said, “The electricity supply in our area has been disrupted since morning. Even our inverter has run out of battery, leaving our daily activities in disarray.”

Sonali Jagga, another resident from Rishi Nagar, said, “I dialed the PSPCL helplines many times but no one responded. They should have informed the people about the power restoration time.”

PSPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans mentioned that the electricity supply has been hampered mostly due to damage of cable boxes in transformers. “We are prioritising critical areas, acting on the grievances and deploying additional resources to minimise the inconvenience to residents,” he added.