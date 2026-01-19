Ludhiana: Rakh Bagh weightlifting facility waits for revival

While the district sports department inaugurated a new weightlifting training centre at Guru Nanak Stadium on Saturday, the decades-old weightlifting facility near Rakh Bagh is still waiting for its promised renovation. The Rakh Bagh weightlifting centre, established in 1987 and run by the District Weightlifting Association, has been in poor condition for several years. (HT File)

District sports officer Kuldeep Chugh last month said that a renovation proposal costing around ₹45–46 lakh had been prepared by the department. The Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain has also said that the budget has now been approved and renovation work will begin soon.

The Rakh Bagh weightlifting centre, established in 1987 and run by the District Weightlifting Association, has been in poor condition for several years. Cracks, worn-out flooring and a leaking roof have become a routine concern for athletes training there. Players say the situation worsens during the monsoon, when rainwater seeps through the ceiling, often forcing them to halt practice and raising serious safety issues. “During the rainy season, water drips inside the hall and training becomes risky,” said one of the trainees, pointing towards the damaged roof and uneven floor.

Managed by the association, the centre charges a nominal fee of ₹500 for six months from trainees. According to officials, the amount is barely sufficient to meet basic expenses, making it impossible to undertake major repair work. Parvesh Chander Sharma, general secretary of the District Weightlifting Association and a Commonwealth Games medallist, said the centre has played a crucial role in nurturing young talent over the years. “Many players trained here have represented Punjab and India. We maintain the equipment as best as we can, but renovating the building is beyond our financial capacity,” he said, adding that the last major repairs were carried out nearly a decade ago.

Association members said the centre urgently needs ceiling and flooring repairs, fresh painting and better use of space. They have proposed merging eight small, congested rooms into four larger halls to provide a safer and more functional training environment.