Ludhiana: Realtor booked for firing in air using licensed weapon

A realtor has been booked for allegedly opening fire in the air using his licensed weapon outside his house in Pink Park area on Barewal Road, late on Sunday night. No injuries were reported.

The accused has been identified as Aman Sharma, 37.

Sub-inspector Harmeet Singh, in-charge of Raghunath Enclave police post, said that based on a complaint received from the locals, they reached the spot and found a bullet shell near Sharma’s house. On further enquiry, it was found that Aman was returning home from a party in an inebriated state, when he got out of his car and opened fire in the air, said the SI.

The official further added that the footage of CCTV cameras installed outside Sharma’s house had been deleted before they arrived.

A case has been registered under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act. The accused is on the run and a hunt is on for his arrest.