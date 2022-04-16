Ludhiana realtor hangs self due to health issues
A 63-year-old realtor ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his office on Barewal road on Thursday.
The police found a suicide note in which the realtor, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, cited health problems as the reason of ending his life.
His son was the first to witness the lifeless body of his father when he reached office. He rushed him to hospital, where his father was declared dead.
The police have inquested proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC following the statement of his family members.
-
Death of patient in Ludhiana hospital: IMA alleges private doctor being made a scapegoat
A day after the city police booked a doctor for negligence following the death of a 37- year- old patient at Manas Hospital near Saggu Chowk, a delegation of the Indian Medical Association Punjab and Ludhiana chapter met deputy commissioner of police Simratpal Singh Dhindsa (DCP-Crime) and police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Friday. The Ludhiana Psychiatrist Welfare Society has also strongly condemned the incident that took place at the Manas hospital.
-
Delhi panel to look at revising auto, cab fares as fuel prices rocket
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday announced that it will form a committee to consider revision of auto and taxi fare in the wake of rising fuel prices even as auto and taxi drivers have called for a strike on Monday. The price of CNG saw a hike of ₹2.5 per kg in Delhi and adjoining cities on Thursday. The last fare of autos was revised in 2019, and before that in 2013.
-
Ludhiana | 15 days after awareness drive, traffic police to crack whip on violators
After conducting an awareness drive for the past 15 days, the traffic police will launch a crackdown against traffic rule violators from April 16 onwards. According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Saumya Mishra, the traffic police will issue challans to the violators. DCP Saumya said apart from seminars, meetings were also held with the members of auto rickshaw unions, transporters and even commuters were informed about the major offences that cause mishaps.
-
Two booked in Bareilly for listening to song praising Pakistan
Two Muslim boys were booked for allegedly hampering national integration by listening to a song hailing Pakistan on a mobile phone, police said on Thursday. A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the accused belonging to Singhai Murawan village in the Bhuta area of Bareilly district after an altercation over the issue with a local resident named Ashish Patel, police said. The accused, who are cousins, run a grocery shop.
-
3-day basketball tournament by BFI kicks off in Ludhiana
A three-day Basketball Federation of India-Indian National Basketball League 3x3 Season 1 Quest, Open Basketball Competition, kicked off on Friday. A total of 67 league matches were scheduled for Day-1 and 43 matches were concluded till writing of the report, including eight senior men category matches, 29 under-18 men category matches, and six under-18 girls matches. Ludhiana was chosen by BFI from 20 other cities to host the 3x3 format tournament.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics