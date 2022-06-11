Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana realtor receives 2 crore extortion call from snatched phone
chandigarh news

Ludhiana realtor receives 2 crore extortion call from snatched phone

A police probe revealed that the phone used to make the call had been snatched from a labourer on June 9.
Since singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, several people have approached the police after receiving extortion calls from foreign numbers. (Representative Image/HT)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An unknown caller threatened to harm a city-based retailer unless he paid him 2 crore on Friday.

A police probe revealed that the phone used to make the call had been snatched from a labourer on June 9. Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said the labourer was traced to Baranhara village of Humran. “The owner of the number said that his phone had been snatched by two bike-borne men while he was returning from work. The sarpanch corroborated his account.”

Since singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, several people have approached the police after receiving extortion calls from foreign numbers. The names of known gangsters are being used to extort money. Those who have received threats so far include traders from Khanna, Jagraon, a reader attached with a district administration officer and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu.

