Ludhiana realtor receives ₹2 crore extortion call from snatched phone
An unknown caller threatened to harm a city-based retailer unless he paid him ₹2 crore on Friday.
A police probe revealed that the phone used to make the call had been snatched from a labourer on June 9. Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said the labourer was traced to Baranhara village of Humran. “The owner of the number said that his phone had been snatched by two bike-borne men while he was returning from work. The sarpanch corroborated his account.”
Since singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, several people have approached the police after receiving extortion calls from foreign numbers. The names of known gangsters are being used to extort money. Those who have received threats so far include traders from Khanna, Jagraon, a reader attached with a district administration officer and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu.
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
