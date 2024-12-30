Ludhiana: Recarpeted road ‘in a shambles’, complaint filed

A city resident has lodged a complaint on the portal of the Punjab chief minister regarding the poor condition of a recently recarpeted road from Pratap Chowk to Janta Nagar, falling under the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s Zone-C. A damaged road from Partap Chowk to Janta Nagar in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Complainant Gajjan Singh Jassal accused the contractor of using substandard materials, leading to rapid deterioration of the road just months after its completion. Jassal alleged that officials failed to supervise the project properly, resulting in a wastage of public funds and inconvenience to commuters.

Raising concerns about corruption and negligence, Jassal said cracks have already appeared on the newly constructed road, exposing the poor quality of work. He highlighted how such incidents not only burden taxpayers but also erode trust in government projects.

Jassal also demanded immediate repair. “This is a breach of public trust and a misuse of taxpayers’ money. Strong action must be taken to restore faith in government processes,” he said.

In his complaint, Jassal urged the chief minister to order a thorough inquiry into the matter and take immediate steps to hold those responsible accountable. He recommended stopping all pending payments to the contractor until the investigation is complete. Additionally, he called for strict disciplinary action against the contractor and involved officials, suggesting that the contractor be blacklisted to deter similar malpractice in the future.

When contacted, Municipal Corporation Zone-C executive engineer Rakesh Singla said the road was constructed over two years ago. He denied any lapse. “We will inspect the road on Monday and carry out necessary repairs,” he added.