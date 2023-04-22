Ludhiana district reports 57 new Covid cases, hospitalisations surge

The district on Saturday recorded 57 new Covid-19 cases, with a surge in the number of hospitalisations and jump in the positivity rate logged at 5.75%.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in Ludhiana, 114,178 residents have tested positive for the virus, while 3,023 people have succumbed to the disease. (HT File Photo)

The number of cases registered on Friday were 43 with 3.93% positivity rate. The active caseload of Ludhiana stands at 256.

As per the data shared by the civil surgeon’s office, a total of 992 samples were taken on Saturday.

Three more patients were hospitalised, taking the total hospitalisations to 19, maximum admissions in last 8 months. Meanwhile, two of the Covid-19 patients have also been shifted to ventilator.

Till now in April, the district has reported four covid-19 deaths.

Earlier, the number of patients in isolation wards of the government and private hospitals close to the recent numbers was only in August 2022, when 16 patients were admitted in hospitals.

The data of March and April stated that no patient was admitted in isolation wards of hospitals in Ludhiana for many months.

Amid a hike in active caseload and deaths of Covid-19, the city hospitals are facing a crunch of Covid-19 vaccines with the last jab administered on March 28, even as authorities have been urging people to get booster shots after the recent uptick in infections.

District health authorities have appealed residents to remain vigilant and follow Covid appropriate behaviour in crowded areas.

