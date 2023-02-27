Ludhiana records fresh Covid-19 infections

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana has reached 1,13,642 after another positive case of the disease was registered on Monday. The individual who tested positive is a 48-year-old undertrial from Railway Colony, Ludhiana.

On Monday, Ludhiana health department collected 66 samples of Covid-19, out of which 60 were RT-PCR and 6 were rapid antigen tests. (HT Photo)

As of now, the health department has collected a total of 4,080,050 samples. The district has recorded 3,018 confirmed deaths due to coronavirus disease.

On Monday, the health department collected 66 samples, out of which 60 were RT-PCR and 6 were rapid antigen tests.