...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana records lowest pass percentage at 89%

A total of 36,872 students from the district appeared in the examination this year, the highest among all districts, but only 32,888 students managed to clear the exams

Published on: May 12, 2026 06:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

Even as Ludhiana dominated the merit list in the Class 10 results declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, the district also registered the lowest overall pass percentage among all districts in the state, exposing a stark contrast in academic performance.

Out of 2,69,505 students who appeared in the examination across Punjab, 2,54,744 cleared the exams. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to official figures released by the board, Ludhiana recorded a pass percentage of 89.2%, the lowest in Punjab for the academic session 2025–26. A total of 36,872 students from the district appeared in the examination this year, the highest among all districts, but only 32,888 students managed to clear the exams.

While the district produced the largest number of merit holders in the state, its overall performance placed it at the bottom of the pass percentage rankings.

In contrast, Punjab’s border districts emerged as the top performers in the state. Amritsar recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.41%, with 26,022 students passing out of 26,443 who appeared. Firozpur followed closely with 98.39%, where 9,184 out of 9,334 students cleared the examination.

 
class 10 results ludhiana pass percentage
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana records lowest pass percentage at 89%
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana records lowest pass percentage at 89%
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.