Ludhiana reels under 14-hr outage, PSPCL pegs losses at nearly 2 crore

Large parts of Ludhiana remained without electricity for up to 12-14 hours after strong winds damaged Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) infrastructure on Thursday night, disrupting water supply and daily life across the city. PSPCL officials estimated losses to poles, transformers and power lines at nearly ₹1.9 crore.

An uprooted tree and a damaged electricity transformer after Thursday’s storm in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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According to PSPCL, four 66-kV substations and 88 feeders went offline as strong winds swept across the region, triggering widespread outages on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. While electricity supply was restored in several areas by Friday morning, fluctuations and intermittent outages persisted in many localities through the day.

Chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said most parts of the city were affected after power infrastructure suffered extensive damage. “Several poles were uprooted, substations shut down and feeders tripped due to the storm, resulting in outages up to 14 hours. The disruption also affected water supply in several areas, leaving residents grappling with dry taps after spending the night without electricity.”

“Power only resumed around 2 pm in our area. The inverter batteries were exhausted within a few hours and we had to spend the night without fans. We also woke up to dry taps,” said Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Singhpura.

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{{^usCountry}} “We couldn’t sleep all night. Even after electricity was restored in the morning, supply remained erratic and kept tripping through the day,” said Atul Mongia of Phullanwal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We couldn’t sleep all night. Even after electricity was restored in the morning, supply remained erratic and kept tripping through the day,” said Atul Mongia of Phullanwal. {{/usCountry}}

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The strong winds also caused damage at several locations across the city. Municipal corporation officials reported around 10 incidents of trees falling on roads, houses and vehicles.

According to horticulture officer Kripal Singh, these included a large peepal tree that fell on a house in Tagore Nagar and another tree that damaged a vehicle in Model Town. Civic teams deployed cranes to clear the fallen trees and restore normalcy during the day.

The outage comes even as PSPCL is implementing a ₹100 crore outage reduction plan aimed at strengthening the city’s power infrastructure and minimising weather-related disruptions.

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The chief engineer said the project is currently on hold due to extreme weather conditions, but maintained that substantial work had already been completed under the initiative.

The latest disruption has once again raised questions about the resilience of the power network. Last month, PSPCL had reported infrastructure losses of around ₹1.5 crore following a similar storm.