Ludhiana reports 26 fresh Covid cases

Published on Aug 15, 2022 02:48 AM IST
As many as 26 residents tested positive for Covid in the district on Sunday, slightly lower from the 34 infections reported on Saturday
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 26 residents tested positive for Covid in the district on Sunday, slightly lower from the 34 infections reported on Saturday.

The fresh infections pushed the active tally to 202 active cases, of which 189 patients are in home isolation. As many as 13 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no Covid patient is admitted at government health facilities in the district.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,974 Covid infections. Of these 1,09,763 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,009 patients have succumbed to it.

