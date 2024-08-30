Ludhiana resident loses 1 crore to fraudsters

The Division number 5 police booked at least seven accused for duping a city resident of ₹1 crore on the pretext of investment in a scheme of huge and quick benefits. After the man realised that he had been duped, he made a complaint to the police. The first information report (FIR) has been lodged following the statement of Gurminder Singh of Phase 3 of Dugri. (Getty image)

The police have booked Munish Soni of Bhopal, Vijender Singh of Haryana, Rajnish, Minesh Raina, Raina, Sagar and their one unidentified aide.

The first information report (FIR) has been lodged following the statement of Gurminder Singh of Phase 3 of Dugri. The complainant stated that he came in contact with the accused, who lured him with a lucrative investment scheme. The accused assured him that if he invests ₹1 crore through them in the market, they will give him ₹1.60 crore in return.

The complainant added that he invested ₹1 crore in cash through the accused. Later, after he realised that he had been duped, he made a complaint to the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Om Parkash, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been lodged following a probe. The accused have been booked under sections 318 (4) and 60 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A hunt is on for their arrest.