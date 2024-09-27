Ludhiana resident loses 3.92 lakh to credit card fraud, case registered

The victim, Atul Gupta of Greater Kailash, Hambran Road, Ludhiana, was tricked by a fraudster posing as a representative of a credit card company
A city resident fell victim to a credit card scam and lost ₹3.92 lakh, officials said.
They added that the victim, Atul Gupta of Greater Kailash, Hambran Road, was tricked by a fraudster posing as a representative of a credit card company.
The accused convinced the victim to apply for an American Express credit card through a fraudulent link, resulting in ₹3.92 lakh being siphoned from his bank account.
Atul Gupta filed a complaint at the cyber crime police station, following which a case was registered against the unidentified accused under sections 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The case was registered after a probe, police said.
In his complaint, Gupta said he received a call from an unidentified number on September 16. The caller identified himself as the representative of a credit card company. The accused then defrauded him by sending him a link to apply for the card.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jasbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police are tracing the bank account in which the money was transferred.