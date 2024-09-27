Ludhiana resident loses 3.92 lakh to credit card fraud, case registered

A city resident fell victim to a credit card scam and lost ₹3.92 lakh, officials said. The victim, Atul Gupta of Greater Kailash, Hambran Road, Ludhiana, filed a complaint at the cyber crime police station, following which a case was registered against the unidentified accused under sections 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

They added that the victim, Atul Gupta of Greater Kailash, Hambran Road, was tricked by a fraudster posing as a representative of a credit card company.

The accused convinced the victim to apply for an American Express credit card through a fraudulent link, resulting in ₹3.92 lakh being siphoned from his bank account.

Atul Gupta filed a complaint at the cyber crime police station, following which a case was registered against the unidentified accused under sections 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case was registered after a probe, police said.

In his complaint, Gupta said he received a call from an unidentified number on September 16. The caller identified himself as the representative of a credit card company. The accused then defrauded him by sending him a link to apply for the card.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jasbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police are tracing the bank account in which the money was transferred.