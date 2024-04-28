Ludhiana residents blame ‘inadequate’ parking spaces at key markets for congestion

Residents of the city are grappling with traffic congestions allegedly due to “inadequate” parking facilities at key markets, such as Ghumar Mandi, Pakhowal Road and Model Town. The lack of parking spaces has worsened the traffic situation for locals navigating these bustling commercial areas. They urged the authorities to establish parking lots to alleviate the problems, such as wrong parking and congestions. A traffic jam in Ludhiana’s Ghumar Mandi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Harsimran Singh, a commuter, said, “The lack of parking facilities in major markets forces people to park their vehicles at inappropriate spots, causing traffic problems during peak hours. The municipal corporation (MC) should establish proper parking facilities to address this issue.”

A majority of showrooms and shops lack parking spaces and those vising the markets have no option but to park their vehicles on nearby roads, leading to traffic jams and congestions. City residents have also expressed frustration over the authorities’ alleged failure to provide basic facilities, such as washrooms and parking.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “I have been in discussion with the officials regarding the insufficient parking in these major markets. We are going to construct multi-level parking near MC’s Zone A office and will definitely bring a plan for the parkings in these main markets.”

Harry Monga, a shopkeeper at Model Town Market, emphasised the need for government-regulated parking arrangements to ease the situation and alleviate traffic jams. He said, “The government should provide parking arrangements at market rates to ensure convenience of visitors and those employed here. Additionally, prohibiting the construction of new buildings without parking facilities would help mitigate the problem.”

During evening hours and in festive seasons, these markets experience increased footfall, compounding the challenges for commuters navigating the area.

Public action committee member (PAC) Kuldeep Singh Khaira highlighted the need for the MC to address commercial activities in residential areas and illegal buildings in Model Town. He said, “The MC should prioritise action against illegal constructions and establish government-regulated parking sites in these markets.” PAC is a group formed by members of the civil society.